How Private Credit Is Turning Corporate Treasurers Into Data Vendors

Highlights
Private credit is turning treasury data into a financing asset. Cash forecasts, collateral performance and liquidity data increasingly shape how lenders underwrite risk between reporting periods.
Information quality is becoming part of the cost of capital. Companies that can produce trusted, near-real-time financial data may give lenders more confidence and potentially more financing flexibility.
CFOs now face an information rights trade-off. As private lenders demand deeper visibility while public reporting may become less standardized, finance leaders must decide which outsiders get access to operating data, how often and under what governance.
Credit quality has long decided who gets funded and who doesn’t. Information quality is now drawing that same line in corporate borrowing and working capital.