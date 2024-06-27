OpenAI Unveils Content Deal With Time Magazine

OpenAI and Time announced a multi-year content partnership.

The tie-up will give OpenAI access to Time’s current and past content from its 101-year-old archive, allowing the tech firm to cite the publication as a source of information in response to user queries on ChatGPT, according to a Thursday (June 27) news release.

“The new partnership furthers Time’s commitment to expanding global access to accurate and trusted information,” the release said.

Additionally, the collaboration will give Time access to OpenAI’s technology, enabling it to develop new products for its readers. Time will also give OpenAI feedback and share practical applications to improve how journalism is delivered via ChatGPT and other OpenAI services, according to the release.

“Throughout our 101-year history, Time has embraced innovation to ensure that the delivery of our trusted journalism evolves alongside technology,” Time Chief Operating Officer Mark Howard said in the release. “This partnership with OpenAI advances our mission to expand access to trusted information globally as we continue to embrace innovative new ways of bringing Time’s journalism to audiences globally.”

“We’re partnering with Time to make it easier for people to access news content through our AI tools and to support reputable journalism by providing proper attribution to original sources,” OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said in the release.

In May, OpenAI announced a similar partnership with News Corp, a media conglomerate that owns publications including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and the New York Post, among others. The collaboration also gives OpenAI access to past and current content from these publications.

That announcement came a week after OpenAI signed a deal with the Financial Times to use its content to train its AI models.

These deals have left news writers alarmed, as their unions have published statements of concern.

OpenAI is also reaching beyond news publications, as it unveiled an agreement with Reddit to gain access to its data for its large language models, bringing content on the social media platform to ChatGPT. Additionally, the deal will allow Reddit to build on OpenAI’s platform, bringing AI-powered features to Reddit users and moderators.

