Generative AI Solutions has launched Revere, a new company dedicated to helping marketers shape perceptions of brands in a landscape that’s being redefined by generative artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs).

Generative AI and LLMs are expected to become influential in brand representations, product opinions and purchase decisions for billions of people, the company said in a Friday (Jan. 26) press release.

Recognizing the imminent disruption in the marketing space, Revere is building discovery, monitoring and optimization products and services to assist marketers, according to the release.

Generative AI and LLM-based applications like Google SGE, Perplexity, Bing/Co-Pilot, ChatGPT and Pi are projected to impact over 3 billion people in the next three years, transforming the way people search for information, the release said.

Revere is aiming to enable marketers to understand and leverage the potential of these technologies, per the release.

The company’s first product, Brand Luminaire, is currently in development and available for preview, according to the release.

This platform will provide marketers with insights and monitoring capabilities to understand how their brands are engaged within the AI-driven digital space, the release said.

Brand Luminaire will help marketers optimize how their brands are portrayed and perceived, per the release.

The leadership of Revere consists of industry veterans with extensive experience in marketing and digital transformation, according to the release.

Co-founder and CEO Mike Ensing brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as president and chief operating officer (COO) of RealNetworks, as well as senior roles at Microsoft.

Co-founder and COO Jarvis Bowers brings a background in global marketing and executive experience at companies such as American Express, The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and Microsoft.

The marketing and sales functions are leading generative AI efforts at 16% of consumer and retail companies, according to KPMG, as noted by PYMNTS Intelligence in a recent report.

In addition, 57% of marketing and sales teams are actively pursuing generative AI initiatives compared to 31% of departments in other industries, as reported in “What Generative AI Has in Store for the Retail Industry,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and AI-ID collaboration.

