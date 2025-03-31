Retailers Increase GenAI Investments, but Need Better Data to Make It Run

Retailers are embracing generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) at an unprecedented rate, transforming how they analyze transactions, predict customer behavior and secure payments. The data is clear: Businesses that leverage the technology effectively are seeing measurable improvements in customer retention, forecasting accuracy and overall decision-making. Yet a gap remains between aspiration and execution, as many retailers lack confidence in their data capabilities.

Nearly three-quarters of retailers plan to increase their use of GenAI for transaction analysis over the next year. However, as businesses ramp up their investments, many face challenges, particularly around data integration, access and security. With such high stakes, retailers must ensure they have the right infrastructure in place to fully capitalize on GenAI’s potential.

In “GenAI Applications in Retail Transaction Analysis: Industry Trends and Insights,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Fiserv collaboration, we surveyed 390 executives from U.S. retail firms generating at least $500 million in annual revenue to uncover how retailers are integrating GenAI, where they see the biggest benefits and what barriers remain.

In “GenAI Applications in Retail Transaction Analysis: Industry Trends and Insights,” you will:

Discover how more than 90% of retailers leverage GenAI for transaction data analysis — and which use cases deliver the greatest ROI.

how more than 90% of retailers leverage GenAI for transaction data analysis — and which use cases deliver the greatest ROI. Delve into why fewer than one-third of retailers are highly confident in their data capabilities and what that means for the industry.

why fewer than one-third of retailers are highly confident in their data capabilities and what that means for the industry. Analyze how data-driven retailers are gaining a competitive edge, using GenAI in multiple areas to drive strategic decision-making.

how data-driven retailers are gaining a competitive edge, using GenAI in multiple areas to drive strategic decision-making. Explore the key challenges facing retailers — including system integration hurdles and privacy concerns — as they expand GenAI adoption.

the key challenges facing retailers — including system integration hurdles and privacy concerns — as they expand GenAI adoption. Examine why 73% of retailers plan to ramp up their GenAI investments in 2025, and how firms with established data strategies are leading the charge.

Download the Study GenAI Applications in Retail Transaction Analysis: Industry Trends and Insights By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS may contact me at the email address above. Δ

Retailers that successfully integrate GenAI are seeing real benefits. However, the road to effective implementation is not without obstacles. While adoption of the technology is accelerating, businesses that fail to address foundational data gaps risk falling behind in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace.

The future of retail will not simply be defined by who adopts GenAI but by who uses it most effectively. Download the full data brief to see how leading retailers harness the technology for transaction analysis — and what businesses can do to stay ahead of the curve.

About the Data Brief

“GenAI Applications in Retail Transaction Analysis: Industry Trends and Insights,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Fiserv collaboration, examines the role of GenAI in retail and draws on insights from a survey of 390 executives working at retailers that generated at least $500 million in revenue in 2023. The survey was conducted from June 12, 2024, to Aug.7, 2024.