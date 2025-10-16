Walmart Goes Conversational as Amazon Goes Computational This Week

Highlights
AI is taking over retail as Walmart links with OpenAI for ChatGPT-powered shopping and Amazon doubles down on automation, launching its Quick Suite AI platform and a CMU research hub.
AI turns shopping into dialogue by moving beyond recommendation engines to real-time, conversational commerce that blurs discovery and checkout.
A holiday strategy split is emerging as Amazon steadies hiring but raises seller fees, while Walmart counters with U.S.-made sourcing and wins for small businesses.
Retail is rarely quiet for long, and the rumble shaking the industry this fall doesn’t sound like a typical holiday rush or pricing war.