AI Targets Trade Finance’s Paperwork Bottleneck

Highlights
PYMNTS Intelligence found that 70% of CFOs use AI to manage cash flow, while enterprises have automated 55% of accounts receivable on average.
Trade finance presents AI with a challenge because transaction-specific conditions and inconsistent documents complicate automated checking of information.
Faster processing carries economic value, as 43% of small businesses in the United States with international suppliers put faster settlement first, while separate research found that 57% of small business receivers would pay a fixed fee for instant ad hoc payments.
Artificial intelligence is being harnessed to tackle the document review that determines whether a transaction moves forward, one of the most manual parts of trade finance.
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accounts payable, accounts receivable, artificial intelligence, B2B, B2B Payments, cash flow management, CFO, News, PYMNTS News, Trade finance, working capital