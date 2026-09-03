Anthropic Built the Shopping Brain and Skipped the Wallet

Anthropic built the shopping brain but skipped the wallet entirely. The blueprint carries no payment protocol, no checkout and no ad layer, leaving all of that to retailers and partners such as Visa and Mastercard.

The company says carts run up to 35% larger and shoppers are 60% more likely to complete a purchase. Those are the Anthropic’s own reported figures, not an independent benchmark.

Anthropic launched a blueprint that lets any retailer build an AI shopping agent on Claude. Shopify and Priceline already run live agents on the technology.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude, launched a blueprint Wednesday (Sept. 2) that hands retailers prebuilt code for two commerce agent, the company said in its announcement. A shopping agent searches a catalog, compares products and builds a cart for the customer. A merchant agent works the other side of the store, handling inventory, pricing and marketing.

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“It contains the harnesses, patterns, and guardrails an engineering team needs to get a commerce agent running in days,” Anthropic said. The release ships with reference implements for retail, travel, telecom and ticketing, plus a plugin for Claude Code, the company’s developer tool. Shopify and Priceline are already running customer-facing agents on Claude, and Priceline rebuilt the latest version of its assistant, Penny, on Anthropic’s models.

Retailers already running shopping agents on Claude have seen carts grow as much as 35% larger, with shoppers 60% more likely to complete a purchase, Anthropic said. Those are the company’s own reported figures rather than an independently verified benchmark.

Accenture, Mastercard and Visa are working with Anthropic to bring the blueprint to their clients and merchant networks, Digital Commerce 360 reported. Shopify has published public code repository showing how the agents connect directly to a live storefront, searching the catalog and building a cart through the merchant’s own systems.

Anthropic Built the Agent and Left Checkout Alone

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What Anthropic left out matters as much as what it shipped. The blueprint includes no payment protocol, no product catalog and no advertising layer. Those pieces stay with the retailer’s own systems and payment partners, so no transaction routes through Anthropic.

Shopify’s implementation shows the handoff. Its agent finds products and builds a cart, then passes the shopper to the store’s existing checkout, where the payment stays. Claude sits on top of a retailer’s existing infrastructure as the reasoning layer, not as a new checkout competing with the merchant for the customer relationship or the payment flow.

Kath Gramling, Accenture’s global consumer goods, retail and travel lead, framed the moment in broader terms: “Commerce agents are quickly becoming a critical capability for organizations seeking to deliver the personalized, intelligent customer experiences that today’s consumers expect,” she said in comments included in Anthropic’s announcement.

Retailers Are Sold on Agents. Consumers Stop at the Payment.

The launch lands while most retailers are still experimenting. Forty-three percent of retailers are piloting autonomous AI shopping tools, and 81% say they trust AI to operate on its own once the right guardrails are in place, according to PYMNTS Intelligence and Worldpay’s “Agents of Change” report. Consumer appetite runs close behind. Some 45% of consumers say they’d be comfortable letting an AI agent complete a purchase on their behalf, rising to 54% among Gen Z specifically.

That comfort thins out fast once money is actually involved. Ninety-five percent of consumers report at least one concern about agentic commerce, and only 5% say they have none, the same PYMNTS Intelligence research found. Half of U.S. consumers said they’d trust agentic commerce more if they knew fraud protections were in place.

That gap between retailer appetite and lingering consumer wariness is the space Anthropic’s blueprint deliberately leaves alone. It hands retailers the reasoning and discovery layer and keeps the actual transaction inside the systems and partners, Visa and Mastercard among them, that already carry the trust a payment requires.

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