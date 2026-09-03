Anthropic Built the Shopping Brain and Skipped the Wallet

Highlights
Anthropic launched a blueprint that lets any retailer build an AI shopping agent on Claude. Shopify and Priceline already run live agents on the technology.
The company says carts run up to 35% larger and shoppers are 60% more likely to complete a purchase. Those are the Anthropic’s own reported figures, not an independent benchmark.
Anthropic built the shopping brain but skipped the wallet entirely. The blueprint carries no payment protocol, no checkout and no ad layer, leaving all of that to retailers and partners such as Visa and Mastercard.
Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude, launched a blueprint Wednesday (Sept. 2) that hands retailers prebuilt code for two commerce agent, the company said in its announcement. A shopping agent searches a catalog, compares products and builds a cart for the customer. A merchant agent works the other side of the store, handling inventory, pricing and marketing.