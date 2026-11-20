FIS and Amalgamated Bank project their Claude-powered anti-money laundering agent will reduce case investigation time by approximately 98%, while PYMNTS Intelligence found that 85% of financial services firms plan to increase AI spending.

Barclays uses Claude to process about 120,000 client emails daily, while Citadel uses it for financial modeling and BNY integrates it into operational workflows.

Anthropic said the 10 largest Fortune 500 banks are its customers, as Claude gains traction across financial research, coding, compliance and banking operations.

Anthropic raised $107.3 billion in the biggest initial public offering in history, PYMNTS reported Thursday (Nov. 19). The company disclosed in its IPO prospectus that it had more than 11,900 customers with $100,000 or more of revenue in the 12 months through Sept. 30. More than 1,900 of them generated $1 million or more, and about 250 generated $10 million or more.

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Anthropic also said the 10 largest banks in the Fortune 500 are customers without naming them, PYMNTS reported Oct. 26. The prospectus did not say what any customer pays. Announcements from Anthropic and its customers show how several banks and financial firms are using Claude, Anthropic’s artificial intelligence model.

Barclays Runs 120,000 Markets Emails a Day Through Claude

Claude models process about 120,000 client emails a day in the Barclays Global Markets business, PYMNTS reported Oct. 1. The models classify each incoming email, add the information operations staff need and choose where it goes next, Anthropic said in a press release. The change cuts manual handling of client requests and routes each one with the details needed to act on it.

A second deployment sits with retail staff. More than 16,000 Barclays UK employees use a Claude-powered knowledge assistant to find answers when they support the bank’s more than 20 million retail customers, according to the release. The assistant has handled more than 1 million searches since 2025, the PYMNTS report said.

Barclays expects half of its developers to use Claude Code, Anthropic’s coding tool, by the end of 2026 and most of its software engineers in 2027, the release said.

“At Barclays, we’re using Claude to help modernize legacy platforms, improve software quality and allow our technical experts to focus on the most complex challenges,” Craig Bright, group co-chief operating officer at Barclays, said in the release.

Citadel and BNY Put Claude Inside Models and Operations

Anthropic has built products for this work. In May, the company debuted 10 AI agents for financial services, aimed at tasks such as creating pitchbooks and running know your customer checks, PYMNTS reported May 5. Claude also began working inside Microsoft business products, such as Excel and PowerPoint.

Citadel’s investment analysts use Claude inside Excel to build and update the models they keep on the companies they cover, filter out noise and test their work, Atte Lahtiranta, head of core engineering at the investment firm, said in a May 5 Anthropic announcement.

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Mizuho bankers use Claude to prepare for client meetings, which frees preparation time for developing ideas, Patrick Suehnholz, the bank’s managing director and banking chief operating officer, said in the announcement.

All 400 employees of hedge fund Walleye Capital use Claude Code, CEO and Chief Investment Officer Will England said in the announcement.

BNY is using Claude with Eliza, the bank’s AI platform. The combination gives BNY’s “processes new digital employees who work the case end to end,” BNY Chief Technology Officer Leigh-Ann Russell said in the announcement.

FIS Sells a Claude-Powered Agent for Money Laundering Cases

FIS, which supplies core banking and payments software to financial institutions, made its anti-money laundering investigations agent commercially available to any bank in the United States Oct. 15, PYMNTS reported. FIS built the agent with Anthropic and Amalgamated Bank, where it is now being deployed.

The agent targets the time analysts lose before an investigation starts. Analysts spend 40% to 60% of investigation time assembling data, FIS said in a press release, citing AnChain.AI. The agent compares each alert with the customer’s type, history and expected behavior, then assembles the evidence and explains its reasoning. It can tell a seasonal cash spike from deposits kept just under reporting thresholds.

Every output is a recommendation, and no case can be closed without an analyst’s confirmation, the release said. Amalgamated projects the agent will cut case investigation time by about 98%. The figure is the bank’s projection, not a measured result.

U.S. financial institutions spend $35 billion to $40 billion a year on AML operations, according to a 2023 LexisNexis estimate FIS cited in the release.

Financial services firms plan to spend more on AI. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Financial Services Pulls Ahead in the Enterprise AI Race” found in May that they reported high AI adoption for 27 of 75 tasks, ahead of healthcare and media. The report, based on a March survey of 60 senior technology executives at U.S. enterprises with at least $1 billion in annual revenue, also found that 85% of financial services firms plan to increase AI spending over the next 12 months.

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