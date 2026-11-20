Highlights
Anthropic said the 10 largest Fortune 500 banks are its customers, as Claude gains traction across financial research, coding, compliance and banking operations.
Barclays uses Claude to process about 120,000 client emails daily, while Citadel uses it for financial modeling and BNY integrates it into operational workflows.
FIS and Amalgamated Bank project their Claude-powered anti-money laundering agent will reduce case investigation time by approximately 98%, while PYMNTS Intelligence found that 85% of financial services firms plan to increase AI spending.
Anthropic raised $107.3 billion in the biggest initial public offering in history, PYMNTS reported Thursday (Nov. 19). The company disclosed in its IPO prospectus that it had more than 11,900 customers with $100,000 or more of revenue in the 12 months through Sept. 30. More than 1,900 of them generated $1 million or more, and about 250 generated $10 million or more.