New York Attorney General Letitia James has created a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) enforcement unit to police model developers, chatbot operators and other businesses whose use of AI may violate state law. The AI Safety, Standards, Enforcement, and Transparency (ASSET) Unit will lead enforcement of New York’s frontier AI safety law, the RAISE Act, when it takes effect Jan. 1, according to the announcement. It will also help investigators across the attorney general’s office assess risks involving privacy, cybersecurity, digital scams and online safety.

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The move gives New York a team that can investigate AI-related conduct and bring cases as states set their own rules in the absence of a comprehensive federal AI regulatory framework. It also comes as state attorneys general are testing how far existing laws reach. A day before James announced the unit on Tuesday (Nov. 17), California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued OpenAI over allegations that it failed to secure and monitor the testing of advanced models.

New York’s ASSET Unit will sit within the Economic Justice Division and work closely with the Bureau of Internet and Technology. Cristy Phillips, previously special counsel in the division, will lead the team, per the announcement. Its remit includes developing policy proposals and providing technical expertise to other divisions and bureaus as they investigate emerging technologies.

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“Promising new technologies like artificial intelligence should never come at the expense of New Yorkers’ safety and privacy,” James said in a statement. Her office has already solicited whistleblower complaints from AI industry employees and warned consumers about investment scams using AI-generated celebrity impersonations.

The Responsible AI Safety Education Act, or RAISE Act, requires covered frontier model developers to publicly disclose their safety measures and promptly report qualifying security and safety incidents. The unit will lead the office’s enforcement of the law, giving New York a dedicated team to assess whether developers are meeting those obligations.

Two other NY laws address how chatbots interact with users. Article 47 of the General Business Law requires chatbots to make reasonable efforts to detect and address suicidal ideation and tell users they are interacting with AI. A separate law, S.9051B/A.10379C, takes effect in June and will prohibit certain unsafe chatbot features for children.

James also identified three laws covering other uses of AI. The SHIELD Act requires businesses to maintain reasonable data security safeguards. The Synthetic Performer Disclosure Act requires disclosure when AI substitutes for a human performer in advertising. Penal Law § 245.15 criminalizes the intentional dissemination or publication of intimate images with intent to harm, including images generated or altered with AI.

The attorney general’s office also pointed to its authority to bring civil actions to protect privacy, stop unfair, deceptive or abusive business practices and hold hackers and fraudsters accountable. James cited the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act among the laws the office can invoke in seeking to stop unlawful conduct.

With New York’s new AI unit, the enforcement action against developers is now bicoastal. California’s lawsuit alleges that OpenAI’s testing practices created a public nuisance and violated the state’s Unfair Competition Law after an AI agent gained unauthorized access to systems at Hugging Face. The complaint alleges that OpenAI failed to monitor model activity adequately and failed to act on signs of misbehavior. OpenAI told Politico that the suit appeared to single it out over a problem shared by major AI labs and said it had worked to understand and address the incident.

California is seeking a court order to stop the alleged conduct, along with civil penalties and other relief. Politico reported that legal experts see the case as a possible model for other attorneys general, whose authority to protect the public can give them a path to court that private plaintiffs may struggle to establish. New York’s new unit gives James a team with the technical expertise to investigate similar cases.