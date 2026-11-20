New York Creates AI Enforcement Unit as States Step Up Oversight
New York Attorney General Letitia James has created a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) enforcement unit to police model developers, chatbot operators and other businesses whose use of AI may violate state law. The AI Safety, Standards, Enforcement, and Transparency (ASSET) Unit will lead enforcement of New York’s frontier AI safety law, the RAISE Act, when it takes effect Jan. 1, according to the announcement. It will also help investigators across the attorney general’s office assess risks involving privacy, cybersecurity, digital scams and online safety.