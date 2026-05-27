Credit Unions Meet the Member Who Wants AI Now
“AI at the FI: Inside Credit Unions’ Demand-Execution Gap” examines how consumers, small businesses, credit unions and FinTechs are approaching the next wave of AI-powered financial services. The report finds that demand is high, especially among customers and prospective members whom financial institutions most want to attract. Seventy-five percent of SMBs and 59% of consumers say they would use at least one AI assistant feature from their financial institution. Interest is especially strong among Gen Z, millennials, former CU members and SMBs with more than $1 million in annual revenue.