Goldman Benches Its Vibe Coders While BNY Lets Everyone Build

Highlights
Goldman Sachs is restricting AI coding tools largely to engineers and quantitative specialists after encouraging bankers and traders to build their own applications, citing productivity and risk management.
MUFG built an in-house alternative to Claude Code, BNY runs more than 400 AI-enabled solutions through its governed Eliza platform, and Deutsche Bank gives more than 15,000 developers coding assistants while holding them responsible for the code they commit.
PYMNTS Intelligence found that 43% of surveyed CFOs at firms using or piloting AI agents would grant agents moderate system access with human approval, while none would allow full access.
Goldman Sachs has restricted Anthropic’s Claude Code and Microsoft’s GitHub coding tools largely to engineers and quantitative specialists, PYMNTS reported Monday (Nov. 2), citing Bloomberg. The change reverses a rollout that let employees outside technology build applications for their own work.