Lowe’s AI Assistant Turns Questions Into Sales

Highlights
Lowe’s AI assistant, Mylow, has fielded 25 million questions, and its users convert at three times the rate of non-users, turning “my faucet is leaking” into a specific list of products to buy.
Home Depot’s Magic Apron does the same: recommend the right grout for glass tiles, show where to find it in store, and suggest what else the project needs.
Both retailers are betting the real product isn’t the answer, it’s the finished cart.
Lowe’s AI shopping assistant, Mylow, has fielded more than 25 million questions from customers and store associates since launch, and shoppers who engage with it online convert at three times the rate of those who don’t, CEO Marvin Ellison said on the company’s Aug. 19 second-quarter earnings call.