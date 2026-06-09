Mercury CEO Says AI Is Breaking the Old Startup Model
The distance between an idea and a functioning business has rarely been shorter. Entrepreneurs operate in a business environment where artificial intelligence (AI) is lowering the cost of starting companies. As result it is accelerating business formation and creating demand for banking experiences built around software rather than branch networks.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Immad Akhund is co-founder and CEO of Mercury, a financial technology company serving more than 300,000 businesses.