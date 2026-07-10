New York Launches AI-Assisted Regulatory Overhaul to Cut Red Tape
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has launched a sweeping effort to reduce regulatory burdens across state government, pairing a broad review of existing rules with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify opportunities for streamlining. The initiative, which the administration describes as the largest regulatory review in state history, is intended to eliminate outdated regulations, reduce compliance costs, and improve the delivery of government services while preserving core government functions.