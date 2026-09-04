OpenAI and Anthropic Get 80% of Revenue From 1% of Customers
Enterprise artificial intelligence adoption is spreading, but the money is piling up fast among a small group of companies. New data from Ramp shows the top 1% of customers account for 80% of enterprise revenue at both OpenAI and Anthropic, a concentration that has held steady even as more businesses start paying for generative AI, Ramp lead economist Ara Kharazian said on X. “This is a level of concentration risk unseen in any other software category we track,” Kharazian said on LinkedIn.