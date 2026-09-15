Physical AI’s Biggest Market Is 280,000 Aging US Factories

Highlights
PepsiCo boosted throughput 20% at an existing plant using AI and digital twins, without building anything new, and estimates it could cut capital spending 10% to 15% by finding capacity already hiding inside its own facilities.
BMW didn’t build a factory around its humanoid robots. It put Figure 02 on an assembly line that was already running, proving physical AI can slot into a plant as it is.
Startups are betting the real money is in retrofitting, not rebuilding. Harmoni raised $10 million this month to chase the roughly 280,000 U.S. factories still running on legacy machinery.
The physical AI boom is easy to picture as a new factory filled with humanoid robots and autonomous machines. The bigger opportunity may be much less futuristic. It’s making factories built decades ago smarter without replacing the equipment already inside them.