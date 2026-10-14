The $100 Million CFO’s Playbook for Onboarding AI Agents

Highlights
AI makes payments cheaper, but authorization more complex. CFOs must account for the hidden costs of identity verification, oversight and liability as agents move from processing transactions to executing them.
AI agents need spending limits, not just system access. Delegated permissions, transaction caps, audit trails and instant revocation are becoming essential safeguards against unauthorized financial activity.
Mid-market CFOs can win by automating without surrendering control. The biggest opportunity lies in automating payment investigations, reconciliation and approvals before granting agents independent authority to move money.
The 21st century finance team is growing. But instead of hiring more employees, chief financial officers are onboarding artificial intelligence solutions.