The $100 Million CFO’s Playbook for Onboarding AI Agents

Mid-market CFOs can win by automating without surrendering control. The biggest opportunity lies in automating payment investigations, reconciliation and approvals before granting agents independent authority to move money.

AI agents need spending limits, not just system access. Delegated permissions, transaction caps, audit trails and instant revocation are becoming essential safeguards against unauthorized financial activity.

AI makes payments cheaper, but authorization more complex. CFOs must account for the hidden costs of identity verification, oversight and liability as agents move from processing transactions to executing them.

The 21st century finance team is growing. But instead of hiring more employees, chief financial officers are onboarding artificial intelligence solutions.

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After all, AI agents can today already reconcile accounts, investigate payment exceptions, manage invoices and initiate financial workflows. FIS, for example, on Monday (Oct. 12) debuted an agentic artificial intelligence solution to help finance teams manage collections, liquidity, risk and cash flow.

And while finance automation has traditionally been measured in familiar terms such as fewer manual touches, faster processing, lower error rates and reduced labor costs; Agentic AI changes the calculation because it introduces discretion. A conventional accounts payable system might match an invoice against a purchase order and route it for approval. An AI agent could investigate a discrepancy, contact a supplier, update records and prepare or initiate the payment across multiple systems.

But the moment software moves from preparing a transaction to executing one, the economics of automation change. The company may save $20 processing a payment only to inherit a much more expensive problem: establishing whether the software had permission to make it.

For mid-market companies, the stakes may be greatest. They have enough transaction volume to benefit materially from automation, but typically can’t afford to deploy the dedicated security, engineering and compliance infrastructure of a multinational.

Read more: How B2B Invoices Became Payment Infrastructure

Finance Teams Now Need Identities, Not Just Passwords

The next employee authorized to spend a company’s money may not be an employee at all.

That distinction between automation and decision-making, as well as the importance of responsible enterprise guardrails around each capability, moved closer to the center of the enterprise AI debate Tuesday (Oct. 13), when JPMorganChase CEO Jamie Dimon warned about the risks of outside AI agents accessing customer accounts, while Workday on Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire C1.ai, a leading agentic identity platform for people and agents.

The next competitive advantage in finance may not be how many artificial intelligence agents a company deploys, but how much authority it can safely delegate. For CFOs, that means the true cost of automation includes not only software and integration expenses, but also identity verification, permission management, monitoring, exception handling and financial liability.

“The technology is moving faster than the liability frameworks,” Paymentology Chief Technology Officer Tim Joslyn told PYMNTS for the October edition of the “What’s Next in Payments” series, “The Last Thing a Human Will Need to Approve.”

“Our problem is not automation. Our problem is interpreting and consuming everything it does for us in a safe way … The higher the risk gets about when to make that decision, the more likely it is to remain as human for a while longer,” Joslyn said, adding that the dividing line for automation is reversibility, not complexity.

Human employees have identities, job descriptions, reporting relationships and approval limits. Their authority can be documented, modified or revoked. AI agents need the digital equivalent.

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Read more: Agentic AI Could Make Net 30 Obsolete

AI’s Audit Trail Is Becoming More Valuable Than Its Automation

The winners in autonomous finance may be the companies that remove the most work from the payment process without removing accountability from the movement of money. A defensible record should identify the agent, its originating instructions, the information it relied upon, the permissions in effect and the approvals supporting the transaction.

That evidence becomes essential when a supplier disputes a payment, a transaction is duplicated, or an agent acts on manipulated information. After all, an AI agent’s authority should not be permanent simply because its credentials remain valid. A supplier relationship might end. An employee who authorized the agent might leave. A compromised workflow could begin generating unusual payment instructions.

In each case, the business needs a mechanism to revoke authority across connected systems before additional transactions occur.

Workday’s push into autonomous finance illustrates how major software providers are embedding agent capabilities within existing enterprise control environments. For mid-market businesses, that could reduce the engineering burden of implementing artificial intelligence agents. Rather than building independent authorization systems, companies may be able to rely on established workflows and permissions.

The August PYMNTS Intelligence report “Payment Protection: Why Firms Still Aren’t Real-Time Ready” found that 70% of surveyed firms plan within 12 months to adopt or expand automation that matches and clears payments against invoices, ledgers and bank statements.

But a vendor’s control framework cannot independently determine a company’s risk appetite.

“Treasurers now have to manage across a maze of rails,” Daniel Stanton, managing director and global head of Transactional FX, Cross Border Real-Time Payments & Clearing at Bank of America, told PYMNTs. “Many companies have access to significant payment, liquidity, FX and working capital data, but the challenge is connecting that data throughout their ecosystem.”

Companies, he added, need to identify what use cases they’re solving for and what business outcomes they expect.

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