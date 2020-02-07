B2B Payments

BoA Brings QuickBooks, G Suite Into Small Business Platform

By PYMNTS
Posted on
Bank of America

Bank of America can now integrate data from key third-party business applications on its Business Advantage 360 platform to offer a more complete financial picture for small businesses, according to an announcement.

The news comes on the first anniversary of the rollout of Business Advantage 360. Since the February 2019 launch, over 1 million Bank of America business owner clients have engaged with the platform.

“One year after launching Business Advantage 360, we’re taking this solution to the next level to help our clients focus on the many other tasks that make their businesses successful,” said Sharon Miller, head of Small Business at Bank of America, in the announcement. “The insight and data integration upgrades create incredible convenience for entrepreneurs to manage their businesses’ complete financial picture.”

Business Advantage 360 can now integrate data from QuickBooks Online, RUN Powered by ADP, Google Analytics and G Suite by Google Cloud.

“Business Advantage 360 has delivered an innovative and convenient solution for business owners to manage their cash flow,” said David Tyrie, head of Advanced Solutions and Digital Banking at Bank of America, in the announcement. “As we continue to cultivate strong client relationships through our high-tech capabilities combined with our high-touch approach, the integration of third-party applications provides an enhanced experience for business owners.”

In separate news, OneWest Bank, CIT’s Southern California branch network, unveiled a new mobile app to help small businesses meet their financial goals.

“Small business owners are often on-the-go and are increasingly reliant on digital banking tools to keep up with their busy schedules,” said Heather Ellison, head of Retail Banking for OneWest Bank in an announcement. “Our new app is an accessible and convenient solution for local entrepreneurs looking to manage their money digitally, from anywhere at any time.”

The business app of OneWest Bank allows small businesses to digitally deposit checks, schedule appointments, pay bills, find the closest branch and transfer funds between accounts at OneWest.

