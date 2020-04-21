B2B Payments

Barclays Rolls Out Coronavirus Loans To Help Large UK Corporates

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Barclays

To support large business banking customers affected by COVID-19 in Britain, Barclays is rolling out its Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme. The bank said in an announcement that is extending its support to firms not eligible for COVID-19 Corporate Finance Facility support nor covered by the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan program.

Tasnim Ghiawadwala, Head of Barclays UK Corporate Banking, said in the announcement, “Barclays is absolutely committed to supporting all businesses through this incredibly challenging period.  This welcome new scheme will enable us to provide vital funding to those businesses not currently eligible for the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan scheme or the COVID-19 Corporate Finance Facility, but who contribute hugely to the UK economy.”

Barclays will offer lending as high as £50 million for companies with more than £250 million in turnover and as high as £25 million for companies with turnover ranging from £45 million to £250 million to support them with coronavirus-associated challenges. The lending encompasses term loans as revolving credit facilities of a maximum of three years subject to credit approval with a facility term of at least three months.

Beyond providing access for banking clients to three of the government’s business support programs, the bank said its network of relationship directors stays in close touch with customers and has been helping them with hurdles like liquidity, working capital, FX and supply chains. It is also assisting with short-term cash flow pressures through measures like capital repayment holidays.

The bank also said it is holding coronavirus support calls on a weekly basis. Customers can call into them to talk about economic impacts and “what we are seeing and expect to see in the FX and commodity markets, and supply chain impacts and options.”

In separate news, Britain has added tech startups to the economic sectors receiving assistance in an uncertain time as the global economy moves toward a coronavirus recession. The British government said the £1.25 billion “Future Fund” package was targeted at helping a thriving space that was struggling in the staggering economy.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
7.5K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
5.9K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
5.7K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

4.9K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

4.7K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

bitcoin bitcoin
3.9K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
3.8K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B
3.8K
B2B Payments

Lawmakers Call For Marijuana SMB Inclusion In Next Stimulus Package

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
3.5K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
3.4K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
3.2K
eCommerce

Vroom CEO: Giving The Auto Industry A Long Overdue Digital Tune-Up

coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES
3.2K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Deal On New PPP Funding Near

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
3.2K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
3.1K
Loans

Shake Shack Decides To Give Back $10M PPP Loan

Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus
3.1K
Delivery

Uber Expands Delivery Options