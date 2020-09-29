The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) has appointed Goldman Sachs alum Robin Vince as its new vice chair and CEO of global market infrastructure as of Oct. 1, a press release states.

In his new position, Vince will oversee BNY Mellon's Clearance and Collateral Management, Treasury Services, Markets and Pershing businesses, the release says.

“BNY Mellon is an historic institution with a rich legacy and reputation for serving as a trusted steward for the global financial markets, and I’m excited to help build on that legacy going forward,” Vince said in the announcement.

“The company has an unparalleled client portfolio and is uniquely positioned to be the platform through which our clients continue to build and grow profitable businesses,” he added. “We will focus on expanding solutions across our clients’ full range of needs and deepening our already robust relationships.”

Vince is former chief risk officer for Goldman Sachs, and also worked in other roles for the company for years, including as treasurer, head of operations, head of money markets and COO of the EMEA region.

Vince will report to CEO Todd Gibbons, according to the news release, and will be on the bank's executive committee.

Gibbons said the purview of Vince's new job will make the bank "better positioned to become the central facilitator in our clients' capital markets ecosystems — across markets, asset classes and geographies."

"Robin is an accomplished and respected leader in the industry and will help us execute our strategy, which is centered on driving growth and creating differentiated value for our clients, digitizing and optimizing our operating model, and fostering a high-performance culture that is focused on delivering excellent client service in new and innovative ways," he said, according to the release.

Gibbons only recently became CEO himself, having taken over permanently in March after a stint as interim CEO when former CEO Charles Scharf left for Wells Fargo.