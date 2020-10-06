B2B Payments

Digital Payment Firm SafetyPay Teams With LatAm's Rappi

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Digital Payment Firm SafetyPay Teams With LatAm's Rappi

Alternative digital payment platform SafetyPay has joined forces with Latin American eCommerce firm Rappi for cash solutions and immediate reconciliation, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 6) announcement.

The technology of SafetyPay lets those who don’t have cards and consumers who are worried about fraud take part in the digital marketplace through cash or bank transfer. According to the announcement, the platform paves the way for online retailers to reach a wider array of customers by taking alternative payment methods.

SafetyPay CEO Gustavo Ruiz Moya said in the announcement that safe payments have been a central focus for the company since it was established over 10 years ago.

"We constantly strive to leverage the latest technology to protect our customers and offer them the best experience online,” Moya said in the announcement. “Our partnership with Rappi advances SafetyPay's commitment and responsibility of safe and trustworthy banking for consumers worldwide."

As it stands, SafetyPay teams with 380 financial institutions in 17 nations throughout the world. It runs the biggest network of cash collection points and banks in Latin America, according to the announcement.

Rappi provides customers with a broad selection of deliverable products and services on demand. Its marketplace is focused on providing meals, beverages, tech merchandise, supermarket items and medicine.

The news comes as the rise of the super app appears to be on the short-term horizon, powered by the funding required to build out features and launch in new markets. The super app is one that provides users with access to a wide range of activities covering all parts of daily life — food delivery, ride-hailing and financial management — while integrating payments into it all.

The grand design is to make an ecosystem that supports a sticky relationship with users and enables the great digital shift. And, Latin America remains an especially busy market for super apps.

——————————

PYMNTS TV LIVE OCTOBER SERIES: B2B PAYMENTS 2021 – WHAT WILL YOU CHANGE? 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border. Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.6K
Investments

More Private Equity Managers Turning To NAV Credit Facilities

2.8K
B2B Payments

Nacha Adopts New Rules To Modernize ACH Payments

2.4K
B2B Payments

RootAnt Ends Seed Round With $1.46M For Expansion

2.3K
B2B Payments

BlackLine Acquires Rimilia To Boost AI-Powered AR

2.1K
Apple

Apple Updates Website With Phil Schiller’s Replacement

1.9K
AML

Report: Helping Online SMBs Bridge The AML Compliance Knowledge Gap

1.9K
B2B Payments

Factoring Lands In The Mix Of Firms' Late Payments Strategies

1.9K
B2B Payments

Visa’s Phalen: Collaborative Commerce Is B2B Payments' Next Act

Monetization Key For B2B Payments Digitization
1.8K
B2B Payments

Moving The Business Payments Focus From Price To Process

1.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Drops To 23-Month Low; Bitcoin Use Up In Egypt

1.8K
B2B Payments

Crafting The Better B2B ‘Customer’ Experience

1.8K
B2B Payments

Cyberattackers Turn To Payments Fraud, Ransomware As Tech Firms Fight Back

Fleet Feet: Running Shoe Retailer Sprints With Technology
1.7K
Retail

Fleet Feet: Running Shoe Retailer Sprints With Technology

1.7K
Big Data

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: EU Aims To Have Big Tech Share Data With Smaller Competitors; Banks Oppose Potential Big Tech Banking Charters

1.7K
Digital Payments

Pandemic Has Consumers Embracing QR Codes And Contactless Payments