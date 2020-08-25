As it prepares to get into the small business lending space, accounting software provider Xero is acquiring Waddle through an arrangement valued as high as approximately $57.4 million, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Xero will provide payment in cash of $22.2 million upfront, followed by payments of as much as $35.1 million. Steve Vamos, the head of Xero, said the deal would let the accounting company better harness the $609.5 billion of bills that move via its technology annually.

“When you look at the range of applications being used by small business there is still tremendous scope for growth and we’re really focused on not just helping drive the adoption of cloud accounting but also extending the Xero platform to do more for our small business customers,” Vamos said per the paper.

Nathan Andrews and Simon Creighton started Waddle in 2014 in Sydney. As of that time, the company has expanded to include a 25-person workforce and more than $236.7 million written in loans.

Waddle, for its part, lets small companies receive a loan with their invoices as collateral. The upstart also allows FinTechs and financial institutions to provide loans to smaller companies in a more straightforward fashion through the digitization of many procedures and the harnessing of accounting information.

Waddle will reportedly stay as its own brand under Xero, which will keep providing rival invoice financing companies Timelio, Finstro and Fundtap on its marketplace.

In a separate development, news surfaced that Xero’s new search function would make it simpler for companies to find the apps they require and offer a “personalized, intuitive, and efficient experience” per a press release in June.

The new Coveo-fueled search ability will provide suggestions when a user logs in as well as a custom flow of popular programs and fast links customized to individual companies. Coveo's recommendations technology harnesses machine learning to suggest apps and sites based on the profile of a company when signed in.