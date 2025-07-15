Who Owns the Pay Flow? How CFOs Balance Contract Cycles and B2B Automation

Highlights
B2B payments are evolving from transactional to strategic, with CFOs prioritizing automation, fraud reduction and working capital optimization amid economic volatility.
Technological solutions like cloud-native AP/AR platforms, virtual cards and embedded finance are available and mature, but contract constraints and procurement cycles often delay adoption.
Digitized payments are becoming revenue engines, enabling rebate generation, early-payment discounts and data-driven insights that help companies manage risk, improve margins and make finance a driver of growth.
It is both a sea of change and changing seas for today’s finance teams. Chief financial officers (CFOs) are tasked with battling a volatile business landscape, where few things are controllable, and most are uncertain.