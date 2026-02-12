Embedding Payments Into ERP Shifts Cash Control Back in-House

Highlights
ERPs are shifting from systems of record to systems of execution, with embedded payments enabling transactions to be initiated and settled inside the platform, giving CFOs more direct control over cash flow and settlement.
The fragmented finance stack is consolidating, as integrated ERP workflows replace multiple vendors and use AI to optimize payment timing, funding and risk while linking procurement and treasury decisions in real time.
Data quality and system design are now financial risks, not just IT concerns, pushing CFOs to treat governance, configuration and ERP architecture as strategic drivers of liquidity, resilience and growth.
As counterintuitive as it sounds, businesses have typically moved forward by looking backward.