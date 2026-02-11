B2B CFOs Bring Fraud Controls Into Their Cash Flow Strategies

Highlights
Fraud protection is becoming strategic as CFOs increasingly see it as a way to protect margins, preserve revenue and stabilize cash flow.
As digital B2B payments scale, data and AI make loss exposure more measurable and fraud prevention more cost-justifiable.
Fraud controls can now drive broader resilience thanks to their capability to improve compliance, uncover inefficiencies and strengthen financial stability.
Tradition is as tradition does. And traditionally, in many finance organizations, fraud protection has lived in the same mental bucket as insurance premiums and audit fees; something necessary, prudent and fundamentally defensive.