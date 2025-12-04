Banks Face a Fraud Spike as Attacks Stress Legacy Systems
The “2025 State of Fraud and Financial Crime in the United States” report, a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Block, reveals that the financial industry is navigating an increasingly sophisticated and dynamic threat landscape. The primary trend observed is a significant surge in unauthorized-party fraud, reversing the pattern seen in the previous year. Unauthorized-party schemes, driven by credential theft and account takeovers, now account for 71% of all incidents and dollar losses. This shift underscores the growing need for adaptive, intelligence-driven defenses among financial institutions (FIs).