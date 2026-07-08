Bank of America: Cross-Border Payments Must Work Like Local Ones

Highlights
Cross-border payments are being judged against domestic real-time experiences, raising expectations for speed, transparency and certainty.
Marketplace payouts, remittances and gig economy payments are driving demand for payment models built around people rather than institutions.
Corporate treasuries want richer payment data and end-to-end visibility that simplify reconciliation as much as they accelerate settlement.
Watch more: Need to Know With Bank of America’s AJ McCray
AJ McCray is managing director and head of Global Payments Product at Bank of America, where he oversees the bank’s global payments strategy across cross-border, real-time and treasury payment solutions.