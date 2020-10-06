Residents of Manhattan and Brooklyn can now use Mercari’s new Mercari Now service in conjunction with Postmates to sell each other goods without having to physically connect, the company announced in a press release Tuesday (Oct. 6).
Mercari has been compared to a platform for digital estate sales or digital yard sales.
"The same-day, contactless delivery service, powered by leading on-demand delivery platform Postmates, makes selling and buying on Mercari faster, safer and easier than ever before," the release stated. “… Mercari Now allows sellers and buyers to complete a transaction safely from the comforts of their home, skipping the awkward meetups or trips to the post office that other online marketplaces typically require."
The company said the New York offering follows a successful three-month trial program in San Francisco.
"For added convenience, no packaging is required, which is ideal for bulkier listings that are too expensive to ship and hard to get elsewhere, including small household furniture, kitchenware, and select fitness and baby gear," the release stated.
Mercari U.S. CEO John Lagerling said the company has a loyal user base in New York City.
"More than ever, New Yorkers are looking for a safer and easier way to declutter without the meetup," Lagerling said in the release. "Launching Mercari Now in Manhattan and Brooklyn will let New Yorkers do just that. You can now sell to neighbors in your borough within hours — without leaving home."
Andreas Lieber, senior vice president for business and corporate development at Postmates, added: "Postmates enables anyone to get just about anything delivered to wherever they are. We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Mercari to New York and give their customers an even more convenient way to get the items they purchase on Mercari."
Mercari is based in Japan and reported sales of $719 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30 but also a larger annual operating loss.
