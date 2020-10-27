The Uber-owned, on-demand delivery firm Postmates is introducing a new service that will work with local retail shops, the company said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct. 27).

The new service enables local merchants to create a digital storefront on Postmates so they can drive online sales of products they would normally sell in physical stores.

Local retailers can showcase their offerings and extend shoppers a variety of options to get their orders, including on-demand delivery, in-store pickup or non-contact curbside pickup.

"This year, COVID really changed the landscape of how we purchase essentials, spend time recreationally and even how we treat ourselves,” said Heather DeLeon, director of sales for Anastasia Beverly Hills and part of the shop launch on Postmates.

She added that partnering with Postmates is an “interesting opportunity” that will introduce their products to new users “in a completely new and exciting way."

Postmates tapped Nike veteran Mike Buckley to help with the new service and come on board as the senior vice president of business. As Nike’s vice president of digital commerce operations and new business models, Buckley advanced the company’s fast-growing digital commerce business.

"I joined Postmates because they have had tremendous momentum and I see a unique opportunity to give smaller retailers tools to be more competitive," he said. "Postmates' mission is to enable anyone to have anything delivered on demand, and that goes well beyond prepared food. Now more than ever, we want to provide a solution to local retailers to help them get back to business and reach new customers."

Initially launching in Los Angeles, “Shop” resides as part of the Postmates app. Initial stores include Anastasia Beverly Hills, OWL Venice, Big Red Sun, Urbanic, Zadig&Voltaire, Buck Mason, Timbuk2 and more.

Postmates has been expanding amid the pandemic and formulating new partnerships to meet high demand. Earlier this week, the company partnered with Fanatics and the Los Angeles Rams for real-time delivery of swag ahead of the Monday night NFL game.

Another partnership announced this month is with the on-demand logistics platform PICKUP, which will help merchants scale local delivery capabilities.

DoorDash is also expanding delivery capabilities and recently added C-stores — digital convenience stores — to offer items such as ice cream and chips.