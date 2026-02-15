Uber Brings Food Delivery to 7 New EU Markets

Uber is reportedly bringing its delivery business to seven new European markets.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The expansion, slated for this year, involves Austria, Denmark, Norway, the Czech Republic, Greece, Romania and Finland, Uber head of delivery Susan Anderson told the Financial Times (FT) Sunday (Feb. 15).

The effort is part of a campaign to generate another $1 billion in gross bookings in the next three years, the report added.

“We’re excited to be entering seven new markets where the incumbent has grown comfortable. We think it’s time to raise the bar, shake things up and deliver better value across the category,” Anderson added.

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

Uber’s expansion, the FT said, will see it compete with Finland-based Wolt, which was acquired by DoorDash in 2022, in several of its core markets. The report noted that the expansion is happening at a time of heavy consolidation in Europe’s highly competitive food delivery space.

For example, tech investor Prosus purchased Just Eat Takeaway last year for $4.3 billion, while DoorDash acquired British delivery service Deliveroo for $3.9 billion in another 2025 deal.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

And Uber recently said it plans to acquire rival Getir’s food delivery operation in Turkey, which Anderson said would “complement” Uber’s Trendyol Go business in the country.

“By bringing those two companies together, we’re able to continue to deliver to the restaurant merchants all the demand they’ve been used to, but also be able to consolidate and use our global tech within that market,” she said.

In other Uber news, PYMNTS wrote last week about Uber Eats’ pending launch of an artificial intelligence-powered beta feature that can build a grocery basket using text or images.

The new Cart Assistant feature lets users type a shopping list; describe what they would like to make (such as “pancakes from scratch”); or upload an image like a picture of a handwritten shopping list or a screenshot of recipe ingredients.

During a November earnings call, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that generative AI now touches on almost every part of the platform as the company is “embedding intelligence across Uber Technologies to enhance productivity, optimize our operations and deliver more personalized consumer experiences.”

Meanwhile, rival delivery app Instacart has added AI features of its own. The company said in December that it became the first grocery sector company to launch an app on OpenAI’s ChatGPT. And in November, the platform debuted its Cart Assistant to bring conversational shopping to Instacart’s marketplace and retailer sites and assist consumers in building carts, managing dietary needs and planning their meals.