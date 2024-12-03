Shopify Merchants See Black Friday-Cyber Monday Sales Leap 24%

Shopify merchants saw their sales rise 24% and hit a record $11.5 billion during this year’s Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend.

More than 76 million customers around the world bought from brands using the Shopify eCommerce platform over the weekend, the company said in a Monday (Dec. 2) press release.

The Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend also saw more than 16,500 merchants make their first sale on Shopify, more than 67,000 merchants have their highest-selling day ever on the platform, and cross-border orders account for 16% of all global orders, according to the release.

These figures include both online and offline sales made by Shopify merchants around the world, per the release.

“What was once a ‘doorbuster’ shopping moment dominated by legacy players is now a global commerce event that businesses of all sizes participate in,” Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said in the release. “We’re amplifying the global entrepreneurial spirit by rallying behind our merchants, preparing them, and celebrating their impact on a global stage.”

The results for this event follow a quarter in which Shopify reported a 26% increase in revenue and a 24% rise in gross merchandise value (GMV).

Speaking of the third quarter during a Nov. 12 earnings call, Shopify Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said: “These results demonstrate the durability of our business, our multiple avenues for growth and continued discipline of balancing both future growth investment and operational leverage.”

It was reported Wednesday (Nov. 27) that after being long focused on helping small businesses set up their online shops, Shopify is looking to add more enterprises as it works to maintain the growth of its commerce platform.

As it adds enterprise customers, the company has become a serious competitor of companies like Oracle, Adobe and SAP.

In some other recent moves, Shopify added a hub called Shopify Finance that houses all of its financial solutions and enables customers to access them in one place, expanded its partnership with PayPal to offer merchants innovative payment solutions and operational efficiency, and integrated with Onfleet’s last-mile delivery management platform to give Shopify users visibility into real-time delivery status “from click to doorstep.”