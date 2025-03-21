Ordoro Integrates Logistics and Inventory Management Platform With Mirakl Marketplaces

Online merchants selling on Mirakl marketplaces can now sync orders, manage inventory and automate fulfillment through Ordoro.

This capability follows the integration of Ordoro’s eCommerce logistics and inventory management platform with Mirakl’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for marketplace and dropship platforms, Ordoro said in a Friday (March 21) press release.

“Marketplace selling is rapidly advancing, and merchants need tools that make fulfillment and inventory management effortless,” Orodoro CEO and Co-founder Jagath Narayan said in the release. “Through this partnership, we’re giving sellers on Mirakl a powerful way to automate their operations and scale their businesses seamlessly.”

With this integration, orders from Mirakl marketplaces flow directly into Ordoro to eliminate the need for manual data entry, inventory is updated across Mirakl and other sales channels in real time, and fulfillment is enhanced with discounted shipping rates and automation tools, according to the release.

Selling any type of physical good means companies must maintain a steady pool of inventory, Narayan told PYMNTS in an interview posted in March 2022. Any hiccup in this most basic element of the supply chain could lead to frictions that are detrimental to merchants attempting to remain competitive in the eCommerce world, he added.

On March 6, Ordoro said it joined forces with cloud-based integration platform Syncware to help eCommerce businesses better streamline and scale their operations.

Syncware’s platform allows for automation between eCommerce platforms and other back-office tools to simplify order operations.

“This partnership highlights the shared commitment of Ordoro and Syncware to empower eCommerce merchants with the tools they need grow and succeed,” the companies said at the time in a press release. “Together, both companies are providing SMBs with an integrated solution that reduces operational complexity and drives growth.”

Mirakl has been a pioneer in enterprise marketplace software, enabling businesses across B2B and B2C sectors to extend their eCommerce capabilities, PYMNTS reported in January.

For example, Mirakl empowers traditional retailers to expand their offerings by integrating third-party sellers. This model allows retailers a broader product assortment, including adjacent categories; provides third-party sellers with access to new channels and consumers; and delivers value to consumers by enhancing the shopping experience.

