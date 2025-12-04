Bank of America: Modern Workers Expect ‘Effortless’ Mobile-First Card Experience

Highlights
Modern professionals expect seamless, mobile-first corporate card experiences with real-time visibility, automation and self-service features, a shift driven by today’s distributed and always-connected workforce.
Bank of America’s Global Card Access platform streamlines corporate card management for administrators and cardholders, delivering 24/7 self-service tools, reduced administrative workload and 40% growth in mobile usage.
The future of commercial cards is focused on instant digital issuance, AI-driven insights and embedded integrations with existing business systems to create unified, efficient workflows.
Modern professionals expect more from corporate card programs than ever before.
Olga Terezi is the managing director and head of global card product development at Bank of America, where she leads a team of product developers responsible for commercial card platforms and building new solutions for commercial card clients and their cardholders.
