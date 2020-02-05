Global worker movements across borders have the payroll industry frequently assessing new strategies and products. Continuing its recent, related expansion Down Under, human capital management (HCM) technology company Ceridian announced Tuesday (Feb. 4) it would expand its flagship payroll service Dayforce into New Zealand.

“Ceridian is uniquely positioned to drive quantifiable value for companies operating in New Zealand,” said Ceridian Chairman and CEO David Ossip in a press release. “By harnessing the capabilities of Dayforce, companies will be able to better pay and engage their employees, while managing compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

The company had previously introduced Dayforce last year in neighboring Australia as well as acquired enterprise workforce management solutions company RITEQ, based in Sydney.

Ceridian’s Dayforce platform, with solutions for any-sized organizations, provides traditional employee benefits, human resources, payroll, as well as talent and workforce management functionality.

Ceridian went public nearly two years ago in spring 2018 with an initial public offering (IPO) that exceeded expectations. Later that same year, the company successfully expanded its payroll services into the United Kingdom.

“The benefits of a single, real-time solution for HCM are transformational, and we’re excited to bring this full capability to the U.K. market,” said Ceridian Europe’s managing director Ross Tracey in a statement at the time.

CEO Ossip also said in a statement two years ago, “With the expansion of Dayforce, including the addition of native U.K. payroll, employers in this market have access to the same award-winning platform used by more than 3,000 customers around the world. By adopting one consolidated HCM solution, companies can transform HR processes on a global scale to better acquire, develop, schedule, pay and manage their people.”