Marriott International and Grab are teaming up to bring premium hospitality experiences to customers in Southeast Asia, the companies announced on Thursday (Oct. 29).

The strategic deal will incorporate features from both brands and marks Marriott’s first platform integration in the region. It is also Grab’s most far-reaching collaboration with a hospitality group.

“Marriott International is constantly looking for ways to innovate and bring value to travelers and Marriott Bonvoy members as part of our partnership strategy,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.

“Our collaboration with Grab is one way we are designing a more seamless travel experience by leveraging the expertise of a super app in the region,” Menon added.

Marriott will incrementally start integrating into Grab’s platform across food delivery, payment, transport, loyalty, rewards and advertising — and engage with its growing base of digitally-motivated consumers.

About 600 Marriott restaurants and bars will be highlighted on GrabFood in six Southeast Asian markets. Customers can pay through GrabPay at some Marriott hotels and earn GrabRewards points.

Grab and Marriott will cooperatively share points and either is good for either brand. Marriott Bonvoy rewards are part of the company’s global portfolio of hotel brands and rental homes.

Russell Cohen, group managing director, operations with Grab, said the tie-up with Marriott “reflects our value as a platform of choice” to assist global brands “on their digitalization journeys in the new normal.”

He added that the partnership “represents a milestone” for the company’s GrabAds unit.

Beginning next month, GrabFood will deliver from 600 different Marriott food and beverage (F&B) outlets in six of Grab’s operating markets. GrabPay will also be tested in Singapore next year in the first quarter.

GrabAds will be used to generate joint marketing campaigns and the resulting data can be used for enhanced customer engagement. In addition, Grab and Marriott will link their rewards programs in the beginning of 2021.

Grab’s expansion in the southeast Asia region included the June addition of Cambodia. Grab now serves eight Southeast Asian countries in 50 cities across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Earlier this month, Grab announced its revenues spiked to over 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels. The Singapore-based startup was last valued at $14 billion and counts Softbank among its backers.

As a way to help local restaurants and merchants survive during the pandemic, members of the Marriott Bonvoy rewards program Eat Around Town can earn points through participating restaurants by purchasing takeout food, delivery orders and gift cards. Bonvoy is the rewards program for the Marriott, the Ritz-Carlton and other hotel chains.