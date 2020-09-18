International

Today In Payments Around The World: Uber Aims To Sell Portion Of Didi Stake; Investors Seek Majority US Ownership For TikTok

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today In Payments Around The World: Uber Aims To Sell Portion Of Didi Stake

In today’s top payments news around the world, Uber Technologies wants to shed a portion of its minority ownership in Didi Chuxing, and investors in a group looking to purchase the U.S. operations of TikTok are aiming to provide American interests with a majority share in the firm. Plus, the European Union (EU) might pass new laws that could require Apple to share the payments infrastructure in its iPhones.

Uber Looks to Sell Some Shares in China’s Didi Chuxing

Uber Technologies wants to reduce a portion of its minority ownership of Chinese transportation company Didi Chuxing. A slice of Uber’s $6.3 billion, 15 percent share in the company is reportedly available, as the California-based ridesharing company is said to be looking for funds to bolster its balance sheet and increase its share price.

Walmart, Oracle Stake Could Push TikTok Into Majority US Ownership

Investors in a new group aiming to purchase TikTok’s American operations want to make a deal providing American interests with a majority share, in an effort to appease the Trump administration’s concerns over foreign surveillance. Oracle and Walmart are reportedly aiming to own a sizable portion of the video-sharing service jointly.

EU Could Force Apple to Share Payments Tech With Competitors

The EU might ratify new legislation that would require Apple to share the payments technology in its smartphones. The new regulations would stop developers from limiting access to near-field communication (NFC) technology built into phones or other products such as smartwatches.

European Mall Operator Citycon Works on BOPIS Service

Citycon, which runs shopping centers in Europe, is making a click-and-collect service to let consumers shop from a collection of multiple mall offerings and get their purchases in one location. The company operates 40 malls in the Nordic nations in addition to Estonia. Chief Executive F. Scott Ball said, per a report, that the addition to click-and-collect services would give consumers another reason to venture to shopping centers going forward.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.6K
Restaurant innovation

New York City Approves Restaurant Surcharge 

How Businesses Evolve In An Unknown Landscape
3.5K
Innovation

A CFO’s Take On Growing Businesses In A World Full Of Unknowns

SWIFT To Retool Platform For RTP
2.8K
Digital-First Banking

Today In Digital-First Banking: SWIFT To Retool Platform For RTP; VSoft Rolls Out Bread Merchant Payment Network

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification
2.7K
Security & Fraud

Why There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Path To Global ID Verification

2.3K
Cross-border Payments

SWIFT To Create New Cross-Border Real-Time Rails

Freight On Upswing Amid Retail Demand
2.2K
Delivery

Freight Spot Rates, Volumes On Upswing Amid Retail Demand – But Will It Last?

2.2K
Retail

PayPal’s Jim Magats: How The Last Six Months Has Changed The Future Of How Consumers Will Shop

2.1K
Disbursements

An Instant Disbursement Fix For Microbusinesses' Cash Flow Pains

1.8K
Subscription Commerce

Report: How The Pandemic Stirred An Appetite For Meal-Box Subscriptions

1.7K
ANTITRUST

Spotify Slams New Apple One Service, Claims It's Anticompetitive

1.7K
Digital-First Banking

FIs Need To Renovate – And Relocate – The Core

Stripe To Give $20K Bonus Then Pay Cut For Workers Who Leave NYC, SF, Seattle
1.7K
Personnel

Stripe To Give $20K Bonus, Then Pay Cut For Workers Who Leave New York City, San Francisco Or Seattle

1.6K
News

Today In Payments: NYC Approves Restaurant Surcharge; SWIFT To Create New Cross-Border Real-Time Rails

Freight On Upswing Amid Retail Demand
1.6K
Delivery

Freight Spot Rates, Volumes On Upswing Amid Retail Demand – But Will It Last?

1.5K
IPO

Online Home Seller Opendoor To Go Public Via $4.8B SPAC Deal