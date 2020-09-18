In today’s top payments news around the world, Uber Technologies wants to shed a portion of its minority ownership in Didi Chuxing, and investors in a group looking to purchase the U.S. operations of TikTok are aiming to provide American interests with a majority share in the firm. Plus, the European Union (EU) might pass new laws that could require Apple to share the payments infrastructure in its iPhones.

Uber Looks to Sell Some Shares in China’s Didi Chuxing

Uber Technologies wants to reduce a portion of its minority ownership of Chinese transportation company Didi Chuxing. A slice of Uber’s $6.3 billion, 15 percent share in the company is reportedly available, as the California-based ridesharing company is said to be looking for funds to bolster its balance sheet and increase its share price.

Walmart, Oracle Stake Could Push TikTok Into Majority US Ownership

Investors in a new group aiming to purchase TikTok’s American operations want to make a deal providing American interests with a majority share, in an effort to appease the Trump administration’s concerns over foreign surveillance. Oracle and Walmart are reportedly aiming to own a sizable portion of the video-sharing service jointly.

EU Could Force Apple to Share Payments Tech With Competitors

The EU might ratify new legislation that would require Apple to share the payments technology in its smartphones. The new regulations would stop developers from limiting access to near-field communication (NFC) technology built into phones or other products such as smartwatches.

European Mall Operator Citycon Works on BOPIS Service

Citycon, which runs shopping centers in Europe, is making a click-and-collect service to let consumers shop from a collection of multiple mall offerings and get their purchases in one location. The company operates 40 malls in the Nordic nations in addition to Estonia. Chief Executive F. Scott Ball said, per a report, that the addition to click-and-collect services would give consumers another reason to venture to shopping centers going forward.