Investments

Robinhood Closes On $200M In Funding, Valuation Now $11B

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Robinhood

Robinhood Markets Inc., the commission-free online brokerage that offers a mobile app to invest in stocks, ETFs and options, announced a $200 million Series G funding, bringing its valuation to $11.2 billion.

The investor is D1 Capital Partners L.P., the two-year-old New York-based global investment firm that deploys capital in public and private markets.

Reuters reported the latest funding round is seen as a step toward an initial public offering (IPO) by the company, which has benefited from a surge in day trading, driven by consumers sheltered in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For seven years, the team at Robinhood has been focused on enabling more access to the markets for more people,” the company said in a statement. “With this funding, we’ll continue to invest in improving our core product and customer experience.”

Robinhood said it is planning to hire “hundreds” of registered financial services representatives this year in Southlake, Texas, and Tempe, Arizona.

“Across all of our locations, we’re adding new team members to help us reduce response times, build more self-service tools, and enhance our informational and educational tools,” Robinhood said.

The latest funding comes one month after the startup added $320 million to a funding round disclosed in May, bringing the total investment to $600 million with a valuation of $8.6 billion.

At the time, Robinhood said the investors behind the round included TSG Consumer Partners, the San Francisco-based private equity company, and IVP, the California investment company. The investors listed by Robinhood as backing the first part of the latest round were Sequoia Capital, NEA, Ribbit Capital, 9Yards Capital and Unusual Ventures.

Earlier this month, Robinhood topped PYMNTS’ latest Provider Ranking of Personal Finance Apps.

——————————

PYMNTS Live Roundtable: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – 12:00 PM (ET)

Card products are undergoing changes from form factor to digital-first spend controls to totally touchless capabilities and more. Big-spending demographics like Millennials and Gen-Z reward digital-first features that have demonstrable value, and research shows they will switch financial institutions to gain Big Tech connected economy experiences. Credit union innovation must stay one step ahead. PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and expert guests debate the best ways to modernize card products and strategies for credit unions at a time of big economic resets and Big Tech incursions.

 

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Berkshire Dumps US Bank Stocks, Adds Mining Co
7.1K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Dumps US Bank Stocks For Gold

Trump Says Task Force Will Pivot To Reopening Country
6.2K
Business

More Chinese Companies Could Be Banned By Trump

3.0K
B2B Payments

Axle Lands $27.7M For Freight Financing, B2B Payments

2.1K
Facebook

Facebook’s Instagram And Messenger Users Can Now Message Each Other

2.0K
B2B Payments

Plastiq Joins Visa Hub To Help SMBs Access Payment Options

Takeaway.com's Just Eat Buyout Faces Setback
1.9K
Gig Economy

Just Eat Takeaway To End Its Gig Worker Model

Ant Group Makes Preliminary Filing With Regulator For Intended IPO
1.8K
International

Alibaba’s Ant Group Files Preliminary IPO Docs

Fed Exploring ‘Hypothetical’ Digital Currency
1.8K
Cryptocurrency

Fed Exploring ‘Hypothetical’ Digital Currency With MIT

Initialized Capital Management's Fifth Fund Notches $230M
1.7K
Investments

Initialized Capital Management’s Fifth Fund Notches $230M For Startup VC

Address Verification, D2C Shopping, Google’s Transition To SAP Ariba Top This Week’s News
1.6K
The Weekender

Address Verification, D2C Shopping, Google’s Transition To SAP Ariba Top This Week’s News

1.6K
Coronavirus

Pandemic Boosts Internet Usage 25 Pct

Welcome To The Golden Age Of Sweatpants
1.5K
Retail

Welcome To The Golden Age Of Sweatpants

Trump Calls For 30 Pct. Boost In AI, Quantum
1.5K
Artificial Intelligence

Trump Administration Calls For 30 Pct. Boost In AI, Quantum Spending

Citi
1.4K
Loans

Citi Wants Revlon Lenders To Return $900M Paid In Error

1.3K
Mobile Order Ahead

How QSRs Are Fighting Digital Food Fraud