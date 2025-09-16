Acquirers Race to Outsource Speed as Mobile Shoppers Shift

Highlights
Acquirers prioritize third-party payment systems that offer scalability and the ability to deploy new capabilities with little technical effort.
Partnerships allow acquirers to outsource accountability for system robustness and compliance.
Real-time risk management, robust uptime and secure processing capabilities (like token vault and network tokenization) are non-negotiable for acquirers.
