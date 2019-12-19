Partnerships / Acquisitions

TerraPay/UBA Linkup Enables Real-Time Money Transfers Throughout Africa

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Mobile-first international payment network TerraPay is partnering with UBA Group, a leading pan-African financial services company, to offer real-time money transfer services to existing customers in 20 countries across Africa. TerraPay announced the partnership with the Nigeria-based company in a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 18).

The service is now live in five countries within UBA Group’s existing banking network: Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Burkina Faso. TerraPay’s services will also soon be offered to the bank’s 13 additional subsidiaries.

“As Africa‘s global bank, we are delighted to open up a fresh opportunity for real-time money transfer in partnership with TerraPay. This is another huge step in improving access to financial services for our customers across the globe,” said Sampson Aneke, group head of transaction and electronic banking for UBA Group.

He added that, as technology continues to enable cross-border trade and investment, the availability of real-time money transfer services has become important. Africa is, notably, among the world’s largest recipients of cross-border remittances.

TerraPay Founder and CEO Ambar Sur said, “This partnership with UBA Group will play a pivotal role in cross-border remittances across Africa, America and Europe.”

The mobile-first international payment network is “delighted” to offer the convenience of instant cross-border money transfer services, which will be delivered directly to any UBA Group account within the 20 African countries.

Sub-Saharan Africa cross-border remittances grew almost 10 percent to $46 billion in 2018, carried by the strong economic conditions within high-income economies. Between 2010 and 2018, cross-border remittances grew at an approximate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4 percent. It is projected to increase in 2019 as well.

TerraPay received approval from the Bank of Uganda in early 2017 to process international money transfers to mobile wallets in the country. It is also approved to enable cross-border money transfers to mobile wallets in Tanzania and Kenya. The company is the only licensed mobile payments switch in the East-African region with the power to deliver cross-border payments to mobile wallets.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. In the December 2019 Mobile Card App Adoption Study, PYMNTS surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers for a reveal of the four most compelling features apps must have to engage users and drive greater adoption.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The 2020 Trendlines What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The 2020 Trendlines
11.0K
Payments Innovation

What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The Seven 2020 Trendlines

china, peer-to-peer, P2P, lending, Hebei, Hunan, small loan lenders, news china, peer-to-peer, P2P, lending, Hebei, Hunan, small loan lenders, news
7.3K
International

Chinese Province Shuts Down All P2P Lenders

venmo venmo
5.0K
Mobile Payments

PNC Blocks Venmo, Tells Users To Switch To Zelle

PayPal app PayPal app
3.9K
Payment Methods

Citi Treasury Services, PayPal Team On Global Mass Payouts

AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition In Test AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition In Test
3.7K
Security & Fraud

AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition At Airports, Stores

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s
2.7K
Today In Data

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In The 2020s

PYMNTS Top News in Payments PYMNTS Top News in Payments
2.5K
News

Top News In Payments: Antitrust Probe For Google Shopping Comparison Tool; Visa Warns Of Rise in Gas Station POS Cyberattacks

google, federal reserve system, FedNow, U.S. central bank, UPI, Reserve Bank of India, real-time payments, news google, federal reserve system, FedNow, U.S. central bank, UPI, Reserve Bank of India, real-time payments, news
2.4K
Faster Payments

Google Offers Advice To The Fed On FedNow

2.2K
Digital Banking

How N26 Is Changing Its Expansion Strategy, Competing For US Customers

Mastercard Launches UK’s First Digital Gift Card Mastercard Launches UK’s First Digital Gift Card
2.1K
Digital Payments

Mastercard Launches UK’s First All-Digital Gift Card

scooters scooters
2.1K
Ridesharing

Uber Says European Bike, Scooter Adoption Has Surpassed US

mobile wallet payment mobile wallet payment
2.1K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Pushing Forward, Pushing Back: Visa, Apple And PayPal

Facebook Tracks Store Purchases For Targeted Ads Facebook Tracks Store Purchases For Targeted Ads
2.1K
Retail

Facebook Now Tracks In-Store Purchases To Create Targeted Ads

2.0K
Bank Regulation

UK Regulator Looks To Expand Open Banking Beyond Banking

Payments Canada Announces New CEO Payments Canada Announces New CEO
2.0K
Personnel

Payments Canada Announces New CEO