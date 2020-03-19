Global payment and open banking technology company i2c has teamed up with corporate card provider Archa on a corporate credit program aimed at small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Australia, according to a press release.

“Archa is changing how companies and their employees think about, access and manage money,” said Oliver Kidd, CEO of Archa. “We selected i2c as our processor of choice because of their unique APIs and robust payments capabilities that allow us to deliver a differentiated credit solution to support the unique needs of startups and midsize companies. For the first time, smaller companies will have the same resources larger companies have to deliver a superior digital experience while retaining control over all aspects of their business spend, a single customer view across all relationships, actionable business intelligence in real-time and optimized cashflows to help them grow.”

The Archa corporate card will be powered by i2c technology, and it leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and multiple data sources in an attempt to streamline risk assessment and allow for instant lines of credit for employee expense accounts.

It provides an overall view of money management throughout the company because it integrates directly with a company’s existing processes.

“i2c has enjoyed great success in the Australian market as it develops and extends digital commerce solutions in the region, and we’re pleased to enable Archa to bring a robust set of business management features to a previously underserved market segment,” said Jim McCarthy, president of i2c. “Archa and i2c share a commitment to drive the success and growth of clients’ business with solutions that deliver the utmost flexibility, reliability and control, as well as great customer experiences. We look forward to helping Archa expand this innovative program to other markets.”

With the i2c platform, companies can set spending rules and other parameters, as well as get real-time reports to help with management and cashflow.

“Archa improves the customer experience for employees, allowing them to securely setup and manage features of their accounts, check available balances, make purchases domestically and internationally in multiple currencies as well as receive important notifications in real time through a user mobile app,” the release said.

Users also have the ability to upload expense receipts in real time using smartphone digital wallets.