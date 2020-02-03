Partnerships / Acquisitions

FTC Moves To Halt Edgewell-Harry’s Deal To Protect Competition

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Edgewell

With qualms over competition in the consumer shaving market, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reportedly intends to bring suit to stop the acquisition of startup Harry’s by Edgewell. The government body contends that the shaving industry needs startups such as Harry’s to check firms such as Edgewell as well as Procter & Gamble, CNBC reported.

“By bringing the disruptive Harry’s under Edgewell’s control,” the FTC said, “the proposed acquisition would eliminate important and growing competition among suppliers of wet shave razors, and would inflict significant harm on consumers of razors across the United States.” The deal would reportedly provide Harry’s with a way to grow beyond nine factories and would let Edgewell access the customer base as well as the information of Harry’s.

Rod Little, the president of Edgewell, as well as Harry’s co-CEOs Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider, said their companies are looking at the decision of the FTC and will reply. In a statement, the two Harry’s chief executives said, “We believe strongly that the combined company will deliver exceptional brands and products at a great value and are determined to bring those benefits to consumers.”

Harry’s is one of the myriad “direct-to-consumer” or DTC brands coming to market in recent years, having rolled out through eCommerce at first before growing into traditional retail. An eCommerce base offers customer access as well as data in addition to the ability to provide less expensive prices sans middleman.

However, only selling through eCommerce could make wide growth expensive and hard. Harry’s had approximately half of its sales in retailers such as Walmart and Target by the time that Harry’s made known its sale to Edgewell. In May, news surfaced that Edgewell Personal Care planned to purchase Harry’s. At the time, it was noted that the arrangement was said to be for approximately $1.37 billion in cash as well as stock.

Connecticut-based Edgewell Personal Care owns the razor brands of Schick and Wilkinson in addition to Hawaiian Tropic. And Harry’s sells razors, face washes, and lotions beyond the Flamingo line of women’s waxes and razors waxes through the web directly to consumers.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting
3.7K
B2B Payments

Accounting Firms MYOB, Xero Eye Invoice Finance Solutions

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers
3.0K
Retail

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers

India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify
2.6K
International

India’s Gaana Streaming Service Far Surpasses Apple, Spotify

bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency
2.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Hack Victims To Receive $13.8M; Bermuda Gov’t Boosts Blockchain Adoption

fintech innovation banking as a service fintech innovation banking as a service
2.0K
Innovation

Banking-As-A-Service’s Secret Sauce

Super Bowl Commerce Preview Super Bowl Commerce Preview
2.0K
Retail

Super Bowl Commerce Preview: Avocados, Spiteful Beer And A $6M Thank-You

smart city cybercriminals hackers fraud smart city cybercriminals hackers fraud
2.0K
Innovation

Cybercrime’s New Stomping Grounds: Smart Cities

Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy
1.9K
Mastercard

Mastercard CEO Pushes Back Against National Payments Systems

SMBX, Degrees Plato, Partnership, bond offering, taproom, kitchen, investment, alternative financing, SMBX, Degrees Plato, Partnership, bond offering, taproom, kitchen, investment, alternative financing,
1.7K
B2B Payments

SMBX, Degrees Plato Partner For Bond Offering

coronavirus, epidemic coronavirus, epidemic
1.6K
International

Uber Bans 240 Mexican Passengers As Coronavirus Precaution

ghost, remote, virtual, kitchen, meal, delivery, restaurants, quick-service restaurants ghost, remote, virtual, kitchen, meal, delivery, restaurants, quick-service restaurants
1.6K
Delivery

‘Ghost Kitchens’ Set Up Shop In Malls

OneWest Bank OneWest Bank
1.5K
B2B Payments

OneWest Bank Unveils Mobile App For Small Businesses

Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton
1.5K
Personnel

Trulioo Taps Amex Exec, ID Vet As Board Member

tokyo-olympics-cyber-attack-japan tokyo-olympics-cyber-attack-japan
1.4K
Security & Fraud

BOJ: 40 Pct Of Japan’s Financial Firms Victims Of Cyber Attacks

line-social-media-cryptocurrency-link line-social-media-cryptocurrency-link
1.4K
Cryptocurrency

Japan’s Line Social Network Approved To Trade Cryptocurrency