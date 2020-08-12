Partnerships / Acquisitions

NY Yankees, TikTok Sign Multiyear Deal

TikTok has inked a partnership with the New York Yankees along with the YES Network. The social media company said in a Wednesday (Aug. 12) announcement that the legendary baseball team and sports network will “bring exposure” to its community.

“Sports are an important part of the content experience on TikTok, and we’re looking forward to bringing the joy of the Yankees to fans across our platform,” Harish Sarma, Global Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Development, TikTok, said in the announcement.

TikTok said in the announcement that the Yankees have captivated more than 100,000 users on the social media platform. The social media company said the effort will allow a wider group of people to experience the enjoyment of the sport and its platform with “exclusive TikTok content featured on YES Network.”

“Being able to provide prominent TikTok signage to our audience and engage within TikTok’s popular, forward-leaning platform will undoubtedly generate unique opportunities to connect with our younger fans,” Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees senior vice president of Partnerships, said in the announcement.

In separate news, Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, noted Monday (Aug. 10) that President Donald Trump has arrived at the decision that TikTok can’t be permitted to continue as it has been. The news came after the Trump administration’s worries over the app, which officials claim is taking in information on those in the U.S. on a wide-scale basis.

Baseball, meanwhile, has made many adaptions in the name of safety. As a result, the sport is having a reduced season of 60 games, piped-in sound effects and cardboard cutouts for fans in stands that will not have people. Spitting has been prohibited, pitchers are receiving their own rosin bags, and players will be able to wear masks on the field.

In addition, MLB is testing coaches, players and Tier 1 staffers every two days. And, while many MLB players are returning, a number have opted out of the season, citing worries over the pandemic.

