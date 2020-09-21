Partnerships / Acquisitions

Tink Seeks Open Banking Growth With Acquisition Of UK's OpenWrks

Open banking platform Tink continues to set a strong pace for growth with the acquisition of U.K.-based OpenWrks, a provider of open banking applications. In a press release, the companies said the deal will have OpenWrks “power its suite of applications through Tink’s platform.”

The release added that the deal “strengthens Tink’s connectivity coverage and solidifies its market-leading position in the U.K.” Tink enables FinTechs to access customers’ financial data.

“Build the future of financial services,” Tink’s website urges. “Access a broad range of high-quality financial data from banks across Europe through a single API (application programming interface).”

Steve Bradford, co-founder and CCO of OpenWrks, said that “Tink's platform presents the best opportunity for us to achieve our three-year mission of helping 10 million people in the U.K. and globally understand what they can afford to save, invest, borrow and repay.”

“The U.K. is a key market” for Tink, said Rafa Plantier, the company’s U.K. and Ireland country manager. “The U.K. is where we see national and global champions of their segments, such as our partners NatWest and PayPal, that put open banking at the center of their digital strategies.”

Stockholm, Sweden-based Tink, which was formed in 2012, has been in growth mode all year. Tink received $99.5 million in a funding round in January, which was slated to be used for growth in Latin America and other parts of Europe.

In the spring, Tink bought Eurobits for 15.5 million euros ($17.2 million), the two companies said in a press release at the time. The Swedish company said the move would provide new opportunities to expand. The press release said Eurobits, an account aggregation technology provider, works with banks and FinTech companies like BBVA, Santander, Sabadell and Fintonic.

In June, PayPal announced that it had re-upped its stake in Tink with an investment of an undisclosed size that was part of the 90 million euro funding round. PayPal’s first investment in Tink, in June of 2019, totaled $11.2 million.

