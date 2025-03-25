JPMorgan Chase and Walmart Introduce Embedded Finance for Marketplace Sellers

JPMorgan Chase and Walmart reportedly partnered on an embedded finance solution that lets merchants selling products through the retailer’s marketplace platform accept and make payments and manage their cash flow.

This offering is now available for U.S. merchants, but it may be expanded to Europe and other regions, Reuters reported Monday (March 24), citing its interview with Lia Cao, head of embedded finance and solutions at JPMorgan Chase.

Cao said in the report that JPMorgan Chase now has embedded finance partnerships with more than 20 clients and expects that number to double over the next year, according to the report.

New embedded finance solutions enable the direct integration of banking and credit products into retail platforms, presenting the opportunity for new revenue streams, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Carat from Fiserv collaboration, “Business Platform Survey: Why Embedded Finance is the Next Big Bet.”

The report found that 74% of marketplaces find embedded finance features highly important to their innovation strategies.

Embedded finance can create an ecosystem in which trust, sales conversions and seamless B2B integrations are front and center, PYMNTS found when interviewing nine industry experts for the series, “What’s Next in Payments: Embedded Everything: Priority One for Financial Services in 2025.”

For merchants, embedded finance can smooth the checkout process and enable seamless transactions.

Walmart made some other additions to its marketplace in August, adding new product categories, omnichannel experiences and fulfillment solutions.

The retailer said at the time that Walmart Marketplace had achieved more than 30% sales growth in each of the previous four quarters and that the number of sellers listing items on Walmart.com grew 20% in the previous fiscal year.

“We know the importance of personalized, seamless omnichannel experiences, and Walmart continues to advance its digital and fulfillment capabilities, including the new categories and features we announced today, that enhance the overall customer and seller experience on Walmart.com,” Tom Ward, who was executive vice president and chief eCommerce officer, Walmart U.S., at the time, said in an Aug. 27 press release.

Walmart launched its third-party marketplace in 2009 to diversify its product offerings and compete with Amazon’s seller ecosystem.