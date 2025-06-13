Airports and Stadiums Say Mobile-First Checkout Is Big Fan Favorite

The roar of the crowd. The hum of a busy airport terminal. The gentle sway of a cruise ship. These environments, as varied as they are, now share a common thread: a new wave of smart point-of-sale (POS) technologies transforming how consumers pay, engage and experience.

Mobile-first POS systems, self-service kiosks, digital wallets and frictionless checkout innovations are redrawing the boundaries between commerce and customer experience, ushering in an era where the line between them all but vanishes.

Picture this: You’re at a sold-out baseball game, and instead of missing the action to stand in a concession line, you order a hot dog and drink from your seat. Your order is delivered directly to you, seamlessly charged to your mobile wallet. This isn’t a luxury add-on. It’s becoming the standard.

According to research from the PYMNTS Intelligence report “May 2025 Self-Service Commerce Tracker® Series,” 58% of business travelers want more self-service options, while 57% of event goers would spend more with in-seat ordering available. A whopping 81% of event goers want to order food from their seats.

That’s a significant revenue lever, and one that stadiums are tapping through digital POS systems.

For travel and entertainment brands, the goal is clear: deliver faster, more personalized and intuitive payment experiences that cater to consumer expectations.

Across arenas, airports, cruise ships and hotels, the POS terminal is no longer a cash register: it’s a gateway to seamless, hyper-personalized experiences that define the future of convenience.

The Age of Invisible Payments

The mobile-first transformation occurring across in-person commerce occasions is not just about speed, but about staying ahead of rapidly shifting consumer behaviors, reducing operational frictions and reimagining the role of payments as the connective tissue of modern life.

Today’s POS systems are embedded into the overall fan journey, integrating loyalty programs, personalized promotions and real-time inventory management. The result? An experience that feels effortless and often invisible — a hallmark of great design in the digital age.

While stadiums are setting the pace for on-demand convenience, the travel industry is running parallel innovations. Take airports, for example, where time and convenience are currency. Here, self-service kiosks, mobile ordering apps and cashierless convenience stores are minimizing friction and maximizing throughput.

Cruise operators like Carnival are also embracing smart POS systems. Onboard payment cards once limited to the ship now work at self-service kiosks and retail points before guests even board. The frictionless payment experience begins curbside and extends to the entire journey, aligning perfectly with the industry’s mission to deliver seamless, high-touch guest service at scale.

The Case for Consolidation: One Platform to Rule Them All

Behind these customer-facing innovations lies a more strategic transformation: the consolidation of payment systems. Traditionally, operators in travel and entertainment have juggled multiple payment providers, often four to six per business. This complexity not only drains resources but also hampers visibility into sales data and increases the risk of inefficiencies.

To address this, operators are turning to unified POS platforms that integrate inventory, payments, customer relationship management (CRM), loyalty and analytics into a single interface.

These platforms reduce operational silos and unlock new strategic insights. For example, they allow an airline to track onboard snack sales alongside airport lounge purchases, or a stadium to personalize offers based on past fan behavior across different games. More importantly, they create a consistent and cohesive experience for the end user, regardless of where the interaction begins.

The shift toward smart POS isn’t just about upgrading payment infrastructure. It’s a direct response to changing consumer expectations. Digital-native customers, particularly millennials and Generation Z, expect real-time access, instant gratification and minimal friction.