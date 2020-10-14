As part of its goal to become "a fully circular and climate-positive business" by the turn of the next decade, IKEA plans to buy back furniture to sell as pre-owned items.

Shoppers who sell back items will receive vouchers to spend at the retailer’s locations. The value of the vouchers will vary depending on the condition of the bought-back items, The New York Post reported.

IKEA said the vouchers won’t have an expiration date, to inspire shoppers to buy merchandise only at the time when they need it.

“By making sustainable living more simple and accessible, IKEA hopes that the initiative will help its customers take a stand against excessive consumption this Black Friday and in the years to come,” the retailer said, per the report.

Shoppers must bring the products back to the retailer completely assembled. Any merchandise that can’t be re-sold will be contributed to charity or recycled.

A campaign will market the effort between Nov. 24 and Dec. 3, but the promotion will extend beyond that time.

IKEA reportedly intends to have designated locations in each shop by next year, where consumers can bring back their old merchandise and also find refurbished items.

