Ulta To Put Many Retail Associates On Leave

Ulta Beauty To Put Many Retail, Salon Associates On Leave

Amid the spread of the coronavirus, Ulta Beauty Inc. said it plans to put many of its retail staffers on leave. The company said the temporary furlough is effective on April 19. All furloughed staffers who are in company benefit plans will stay enrolled, according to an announcement.  

Chief Executive Officer Mary Dillon said in the announcement, “As we navigate this very fluid situation, our teams are evaluating all new information, including recently passed legislation, to ensure we can make the best decisions for our associates, our guests and our business.”

She continued, “After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily furlough many of our store and salon associates. During these uncertain times, we will do all we can to make sure these associates are supported.”

Dillon has also chosen to “indefinitely” not take her base salary, and has also personally contributed $500,000 to the Ulta Beauty Associate Relief Program.

Ulta Beauty said its retail locations would remain shuttered up to the time that it is safe to open them again. The company also said it would keep taking into account guidance from local, state, and federal authorities about when to open the stores again. 

The retailer noted that customers can continue shopping through its website or app. It also said that associates who support its distribution centers would “continue operations to support the company’s essential eCommerce business.”

Ulta Beauty said that, as announced in the past, it is providing a $2 per hour wage premium to associates who are actively working at the distribution centers. 

As previously reported, worker furloughs in the retail industry are now well over one million. TJX Companies Inc., for its part, said it would furlough most of its U.S. staffers at retail locations and distribution centers.

Retailers across the country have halted paychecks over the last two weeks after shuttering their stores last month due to COVID-19.

