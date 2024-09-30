Simon Wants Gen Z to Heed Call of the Mall

Mall giant Simon Property Group has launched an advertising campaign aimed at younger consumers.

“Dubbed ‘Meet Me @themall™,’ the multifaceted campaign blends ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia with a new generation who wants to shop, eat, stay and play at the mall as much as their parents do,” the company said in a news release Monday (Sept. 30).

The campaign, Simon said, combines Generation Z’s love of shopping and “all things retro” with the “enduring generational relevance of the mall,” has gone live on several popular streaming services and social media channels, as well as on Simon’s channels and its shopping centers.

“The mall is a touchstone of the American cultural experience — one with remarkable staying power,” said Lee Sterling, Simon’s chief marketing officer. “Celebrating the spirit of meetups in the food court, memories made with friends and coming-of-age moments, this new campaign is Simon’s invitation for everyone to gather in a place that has always brought joy, community and memorable experiences.”

The company noted that a majority of Gen Z consumers shop in brick-and-mortar stores, despite a reputation for being online all the time. A report by the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) found that 98% of these consumers patronize physical retailers.

Simon said its new ad campaign is part of a broader effort to generate “enthusiasm among members of Gen Z and their moms to find new connections and experiences at the mall,” which means partnerships with a range of celebrities, creators and influencers.

“While Gen Zers may find their moms cringey, it turns out that they have developed a love for many of the same things their parents did: from fashion to movies to music and the mall,” Sterling said.

PYMNTS reported on Gen Z’s embrace of the mall earlier this year, pointing to the same ICSC research as Simon. It found that 60% of consumers in this generation visit malls to socialize, if not to shop.

“Indeed, malls serve as spaces where young consumers can meet up with friends, socialize and engage in activities together,” PYMNTS wrote. “They offer a variety of entertainment options, such as movie theaters, arcades and food courts, which make them attractive destinations for social gatherings.”

In addition, research by PYMNTS Intelligence found that 71% of consumers prefer to engage with physical retail locations at some point during their shopping journey, whether that means shopping in stores or purchasing goods online for on-site pickup.