Big 5 Sporting Goods Sold to Worldwide Golf for $112 Million

Big 5, a sporting goods retailer based in the western U.S., has been sold for $112 million.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The buyers: a partnership made up of another retailer in this space, Worldwide Golf, and private investment firm Capital Hill Group, the company announced last week.

“This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for Big 5 that allows the company to carry on its legacy of serving customers with quality sporting goods at an exceptional value while maximizing value for our stockholders,” Steven G. Miller, Big 5’s CEO, said in a news release. “I want to thank our dedicated employees, loyal customers and valued vendors who continue to support Big 5 in each of the communities we serve.”

The release added that the deal combines Capitol Hill’s financial resources with Worldwide Golf’s specialty retail expertise to give Big 5 the resources it needs to build on its position.

Based in California, Big 5 sells athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, along with outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing and recreation. Worldwide Golf, per the release, operates under a range of eCommerce sites and “subbrands,” including worldwidegolfshops.com, globalgolf.com, Golfers’ Warehouse, The Golf Mart, Van’s Golf Shops, Uinta Golf and Golfdom.

In other retail news, PYMNTS wrote on the Fourth of July about the effect of shifting tariffs on the “Buy American” ethos.

Last year, that report said, the U.S. imported almost $3.3 trillion worth of consumer goods and the components to make those goods. Considering that Americans’ total retail spending for 2024 came to $7.3 trillion, imported goods made up 45% of shoppers’ purchases, according to a PYMNTS Intelligence calculation based on Bureau of Economic Analysis and census data.

As the White House continues its tariff talks with foreign governments, it’s easy to see that these levies have the power to affect people’s budgets and bank accounts.

Consumer optimism about the impact of the tariffs varies greatly depending on what they value in their purchases, as shown in the May PYMNTS report, “Consumer Tariff Sentiment: Informed Americans Are Skeptical of the Benefits.”

“When given the choice between low-priced or American-made products, 39% of shoppers always or mostly value affordability, a feature associated with imports from low-cost China,” PYMNTS wrote. “Conversely, 34% always or mostly prefer items made in the U.S., and 26% feel each matters equally.”