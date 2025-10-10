Instacart Integrates Retail Media Data With TikTok Ads Manager

Grocery technology company Instacart has announced a new integration that enables select TikTok consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers to use TikTok Ads Manager to tap into Instacart’s first-party retail media data.

The advertisers can use this data for campaign targeting and performance measurement, Instacart said in a Friday (Oct. 10) press release.

The integration of Instacart’s retail media network and TikTok will offer advertisers audience data that will help them reach the consumers most like to convert, grocery selection data that will power shoppable ad formats connecting TikTok users to Instacart product pages, and conversion data that enables brands to assess and optimize their ad campaign’s performance, according to the release.

“By bringing our rich, first-party retail data to TikTok, we’re empowering brands to reach the right consumer, optimize their campaigns in real-time, drive attributable sales and deliver truly seamless commerce experiences where people are spending their time,” Ali Miller, general manager of advertising at Instacart, said in the release.

Lorry Destainville, global head of product partnerships at TikTok, said on the release that the company’s social media platform connects businesses with “audiences ready to discover and act.”

“Through our partnership with Instacart, more brands can reach customers at the exact moment of inspiration, whether they’re ready to stock up on groceries or motivated to try a new item,” Destainville said.

Instacart said during an August earnings call that it is redesigning how brands engage with shoppers. Instead of isolated item ads, brands can now present unified storefronts across categories and retailers. These storefronts aim to boost discovery, giving consumers more context across SKUs while letting brands shape decision-making at checkout.

The company announced in June that Pinterest would become directly shoppable via Instacart under a new retail media collaboration between the two companies. The collaboration will enable Pinterest users to complete a purchase in a few clicks and have the items delivered in as little as 30 minutes.

In April, Uber Advertising launched a partnership with Instacart’s Carrot Ads, saying Uber will use Carrot Ads in the United States to extend the reach of Uber Eats’ Sponsored Items formats to CPG advertisers.